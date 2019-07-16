- As previously reported, MJF was forced to miss last Sunday's Inspire Pro Wrestling event due to an elbow injury suffered at last Saturday's Fight For The Fallen event. The injury was apparently not very serious as he will still be teaming with Cody Rhodes to face Taurus & Daga at AAA Conquista Total Gira this Thursday. MLW also announced today that MJF will challenge World Middleweight Champion Teddy Hart at MLW: Never Say Never '19 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on July 25th. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS. Tickets start at $20 at MLWTickets.com.

- MLW also announced today that it has entered into an agreement to broadcast its flagship weekly hour-long program, MLW Fusion, non-exclusively in Africa on StarTimes starting this summer.

"The African region is extremely important to Major League Wrestling, and we are thrilled to begin this partnership with StarTimes to bring MLW to our fans in Africa," said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

- As noted, "Hangman" Adam Page required stitches above his eye following the attack from Chris Jericho at AEW Fight For The Fallen this past Saturday. Jericho attacked Page after his match with Kip Sabian at the show, and the two men brawled later in the night during an interview segment with Jericho.

Jericho shared the photo below on social media to show the damage that he had done:

Page shared the photo below on Instagram, writing, "nothing makes you feel more alive than a needle sewing your face while blood clouds your eye"