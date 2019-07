As it was reported earlier, CMLL owner Francisco (Paco) Alonso Lutteroth passed away on July 6 at age 67.

Since the news of Alonso's passing, Chris Jericho posted a tribute to the late owner on his Instagram.

In the tribute video, Jericho tearfully thanked Alonso for making him a main event star in 1993 and for being the first person who believed in him.

He also said that Paco was one of the best bosses he ever had and thanked him for always taking care of him.

Below is Jericho's tribute: