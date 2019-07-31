As noted, AEW has announced Chris Jericho and two mystery partners vs. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega for the AEW on TNT premiere episode.

Jericho took to Instagram this afternoon and hyped the big six-man match, saying fans won't believe on who he plans on bringing in to be his partners.

He wrote, "Now THIS is how you make a national television debut..... @mattjackson13, @nickjacksonyb & @kennyomegamanx VS #Jericho & 2 MYSTERY PARTNERS. And trust me...you're not gonna believe who I'm planning on bringing in! Get your tickets THIS FRIDAY and be a part of history! @aewontnt @allelitewrestling #YoureWelcome"

AEW will premiere on TNT live from 8pm - 10pm ET on Wednesday, October 2 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara and an appearance by Jon Moxley has also been announced.

You can see Jericho's full Instagram post below: