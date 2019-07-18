- WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart will be appearing at Big Time Wrestling Presents: Under the Stars on Friday, August 16th at the Newark Pavilion in Newark, CA. WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn will also be appearing. You can get more details or purchase tickets at btwrestling.com

- Kiswe Mobile announced that they will present the first ever all-interactive professional wrestling match, Weapons of Destruction, next Friday, July 26th on the "Ringside Wrestling" mobile app. That day at the Wrestling Revolver show, Andy Dalton and Caleb Konley face off in a 2 out of 3 falls tables match. Fans will have the ability to affect the outcome of the match, live, by choosing weapons for Konley and Dalton, and when they will be used in the match. The actual show will be available on Highspots a few days after. You can download the App at ringsidewrestling.app or from Apple IOS or Google Play stores.

- Colt Cabana announced that he is ending his podcast and will not be posting weekly episodes anymore. There will be archives on Patreon and possibly new interviews as well, but the current format is done. His live shows will continue.

- As noted, CM Punk will be appearing at Starrcast III for a one-on-one interview, as well as some meet-and-greets.

Below is the Starrcast promo for Punk, along with his Twitter reply:

Dan Liggett contributed to this article.