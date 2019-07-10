AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes will be releasing a new children's book on Monday, July 15 via Amazon and bookstores nationwide.

This will be the second book in "The Elite Team" series from Trism Books, and will retail for $16.95. Titled "Cody Heart of the Mountain," the book comes eight months after "Young Bucks Stand Tall" was released, written by The Young Bucks.

We reviewed the book back in May, which you can read here.

Below is the full announcement on the book along with comments from Cody and book signing dates: