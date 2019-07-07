- Above is the latest episode of Damandyz Donutz with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The duo was in San Antonio, Texas to try out some donuts with the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics.

- On this past Tuesday's SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler teamed up against Heavy Machinery, the winner getting added to WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. Big E and Xavier Woods at next Sunday's Extreme Rules. After a miscommunication between Owens and Ziggler, Tucker and Otis would pick up the win. On this Tuesday's SmackDown, Owens will face Ziggler one-on-one. In the video below, Ziggler had some thoughts about the upcoming match.

"You know something has to change for me, one way or another," Ziggler said. "Going into SmackDown Live, it's been a long couple months, it's been a long couple years, over a decade of being Dolph Ziggler, and that used to mean something special, and now, it doesn't! So, somehow, some way, Kevin Owens, you picked the wrong guy to turn your back on. I get it, D.T.A., don't trust anyone, I know this business, I love this business. And I will get back to what I've done my entire career. Not steal the show, not give zany one-liners, not funny little jokes. Going out in the middle of the ring, setting the bar, stealing the show, and walking out with someone's girlfriend because I need to remember just who the hell I am! I'm Dolph Ziggler. And you're not."

- NXT Star Tegan Nox has been out of action since last August after sustaining a dislocated knee cap, torn MCL, LCL, ACL, and both mensicus during her match against Rhea Ripley in the Mae Young Classic. On her social media, Nox has had a countdown going for the past couple weeks and yesterday posted a gif of her saying, "So, every girl out there, I'm coming for you." In the caption she also wrote, "Put me in coach, I'm ready to play!"