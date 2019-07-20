- Above is a WWE Day Of featuring a behind-the-scenes look at Samoa Joe getting ready for his WWE Championship match against Kofi Kingston at last Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules. Kingston ended up hitting trouble in paradise on Joe to retain his title.

- WWE announced they are teaming up with BOOM! Studios for a New Day Graphic Novel, which will follow the group from its early days and their rise to the top of WWE. Print copies will be available in local comic book shops in 2020, digital copies available at the BOOM! Studio webstore.

- As noted, While dressed in a banana costume, Drake Maverick attempted and failed at regaining the WWE 24/7 Championship Title from R-Truth at the San Diego Comic Con. Earlier today, Maverick posted a video of himself (still dressed in his banana outfit) leaving San Diego dejected and empty handed.