WWE's newest Executive Director for SmackDown, Eric Bischoff, opened up a bit about his forthcoming responsibilities in WWE during the most recent episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks. Bischoff revealed that he has been getting situated in his "temporary housing" as this new, exciting journey begins.

"My brain is fried," Bischoff said on Sunday. "We just got moved into our temporary housing here in Stamford, Connecticut, and I'm trying to figure out the technology and get my internet set up so we can do this show. It's been an overwhelming morning but I think we're good to go."

Bischoff informed listeners of what this first week around Stamford entailed as he started getting familiar with WWE's employees and resources. He took some time to remind Paul Heyman that they first started working together over 30 years ago in AWA.

"My first week was more orientation, meeting with the department heads, and really understanding the kind of resources and everything that we have to work with. So it's been a fascinating first week. But I was sitting down and talking to Paul [Heyman] in his office last week and I said, 'Paul isn't this...' - Paul and I worked together in 1987 in the AWA," Bischoff recalled. "You just have those moments when you flash back and you realize just how long you've been associated with each other. It's just fascinating to go back and look at those things. But yeah, Paul and I worked together with Verne Gagne in 1987 - 88. I think he was there even into 1989 if I'm not mistaken."

Eric believes that he'll really settle into place when he starts attending the TV episodes that he's scheduled for this week. He claims that this is the most excited he has ever been for a job.

"I'll feel like I'm officially back when I get to TV on Monday [for RAW]," Bischoff explained. "And of course my very first SmackDown is the following day in Miami so I'm looking forward to that as well. I'm going to jump into the deep end of the pool and start swimming.

"Honestly, I hate to keep talking about it because it's redundant and I've said it a thousand times to myself and to others over the past couple of weeks, but it's still surreal to me in many respects," Bischoff continued. "Even more so just walking around the offices and getting my own office; it's surreal. And you know what, I've got to say this... As excited as I've been with different opportunities in my life, I've never been as excited as I am now. I feel like a kid again. It's so cool. I'm so excited about this opportunity and the people that I get to work with."

Recent reports have emerged that said Bischoff wouldn't have much influence on the creative aspects of WWE when he starts this new job, if at all. Bischoff made it clear that these reports and various others that have centered around his role in WWE have been "wrong from day one".

"I've been reading a lot of the 'dirt' from a lot of the 'dirt sheets'/faux journalists out there that presumably are trying to convince people that they know what's really going on. So far, the reporting on all of my - everything that I've read has been wrong! I'm not going to address it specifically because #1 I don't want to give them or the crap that they bring any credibility," Bischoff said. "My start date was never supposed to be before July 22nd. I made that very clear and that was the understanding across the board but nonetheless, it was reported across the boards early on by dirt sheet scumbags not-to-be-named-here and it was reported wrong. And anything that's been written and reported so far has been wrong in terms of what my role actually is, and what it will be, and when my start date will be," Bischoff emphasized.

Bischoff wants fans to have patience as this new process begins. He explained that it would be impossible for any one man to walk into WWE and take over a show immediately; therefore, he hopes that fans will sit tight and enjoy the ride as he transitions into his place as Executive Director.

"This is such a big job that there's no way me or anybody else is going to walk in and take control of anything immediately. It's going to be a process and in my case, it's going to be a very long process because it is a very big job and learning even the people that are involved, and their respective roles, and the processes that are involved - it's just going to take time. So it'll be an evolution over time as opposed to, 'Okay, it's your show tonight!' That's not going to be the case with me, or Paul, or anybody else. It's a process and my process is going to begin, really, it started a little bit [last] week in terms of my integration into the process. But it'll start becoming even more tangible on Tuesday, which will be the first time I even attend a production meeting."

You can listen to the full interview below. If you use any quotes from this article, please credit 83 Weeks with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.