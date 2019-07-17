New WWE SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff is officially starting with WWE under the new role this week, according to PWInsider.

Bischoff arrived in Connecticut this week and will report to work at WWE HQ in Stamford on Thursday, according to the update.

There was speculation on Bischoff running last night's SmackDown creative, but that wasn't the case. Word on Tuesday was that Bischoff had no hand in this week's SmackDown episode, and was not at the arena in Worcester, MA.

As noted, Bischoff moved his family across the country this past week, moving them from Cody, Wyoming to Stamford to be closer to WWE HQ for the new job. Bischoff tweeted the following on the trip as they got closer to their new home:

No Nickie...we are not in Cody anymore! pic.twitter.com/ZHEvYd8q89 — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) July 15, 2019