Former WWE, WCW, AJPW and AWA star "The Berzerker" John Nord was sentenced to five years of probation on Monday in a Hennepin County, Minnesota court room, according to The Star Tribune.

The prosecutor argued that Nord should be sent to prison for more than 4 years because he represents a significant public safety threat because he continues to drive. Nord and his lawyer said he is currently in treatment and will spend the rest of his life in assisted-living facilities.

Hennepin County District Judge Jay Quam said the sentencing decision was a difficult one. He told Nord, "Life has handed you a lot of special things. On the other hand, it's taken away a lot of what makes you you."

Quam then placed Nord on five years of probation, under the condition that he stay in restrictive housing and do "no driving whatsoever." Nord was ordered to come back to court in three months to give an update on how he's doing. The judge said he wants to see Nord doing well.

Nord has been arrested seven time for driving under the influence of drugs, mostly painkillers. The Star Tribune noted that the 59 year old has ALS and uses a wheelchair these days, and has become a frequent abuser of prescription painkillers in recent years to cope with the damage to his body and brain from his pro wrestling career. His most recent arrest came on March 23 of this year. He was charged with felony driving while intoxicated/operating a car under the influence of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor driving while license revoked.