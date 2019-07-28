- Above is a look at the top 5 most extreme moments from NXT TakeOver. The group included: WarGames (TakeOver: WarGames - 2017), Io Shirai destroying NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler with a kendo stick and a chair (TakeOver: XXV - 2019), Lars Sullivan using ladders to clear out the field (TakeOver: New Orleans - 2018), Aleister Black hitting a death valley driver on Adam Cole using two chairs that were setup in the ring (TakeOver: Philadelphia - 2018), and Tommaso Ciampa sending Rezar through a ladder and snapping it in half (TakeOver: Chicago - 2017).

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, and Mandy Rose.

- As noted, Finn Balor had been pulled from his match against WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at last night's WWE Smackville due to being hospitalized with a stomach bug/flu. Balor posted a photo today of him at the hospital with the caption, "SummerSlam." WWE is hoping he'll be fit to return by Tuesday for his scheduled match against Dolph Ziggler.