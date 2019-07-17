- As noted, the WWE NXT Breakout Tournament will continue on tonight's episode with Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) vs. Bronson Reed (Jonah Rock). Above is backstage video of Dennis Arnell asking Reed how he feels going into his big TV debut.

"Well, tonight is something special to me. I've been working a long time to get here and being a part of this Breakout Tournament is a dream come true," Reed said.

Arnell also asked Reed what fans can expect. Reed said he is going to introduce everyone to the Australian Strong Style of pro wrestling.

"Well, they're going to expect a lot of hard-hitting action. I've spoken about it before - we've heard about Japanese Strong Style, we've heard about British Strong Style, now I'm going to represent Australian Strong Style."

- WWE stock was down 0.41% today, closing at $72.08 per share. Today's high was $72.92 and the low was $72.02.

- Finn Balor took to Twitter today and indicated that he's back home in Ireland with his family. Balor was attacked by a returning Bray Wyatt on this week's RAW, and may have been written off TV for a week or two until it's time to return for the final build to the planned Wyatt vs. Balor match at SummerSlam on August 11.

As noted, it was reported this week that Balor has asked for time away from WWE, and that the request was granted. Word is that Balor will take two months off, and that the break will begin after the SummerSlam pay-per-view. It's believed that Balor is just taking time off to "re-charge" but the reason has not been confirmed.

Balor also posted a "Hump Day" tweet with photos from his rough week - the attack by Wyatt, the quick RAW loss to Samoa Joe, and the WWE Intercontinental Title loss to Shinsuke Nakamura at Extreme Rules. You can see the related tweets below:

Lucha Zach is back!!! It's in the blood pic.twitter.com/UPo0Q9gVqZ — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) July 17, 2019