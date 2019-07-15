- As seen in the video above, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak finally changed his title plates. Gulak won the title three weeks ago at WWE Stomping Grounds, where he defeated then-Champion Tony Nese and Akira Tozawa in a triple threat match after pinning Tozawa. Gulak said he waited to change the title plates because he hadn't beaten Nese, which changed after he pinned Nese at Extreme Rules last night.

- As we previously reported, Bayley had an awkward moment during an interview on FS1's Fair Game with Kristine Leahy. During a clip that was only posted on social media, Bayley discussed some of the difficulties with driving from town to town. Leahy was shocked to learn that WWE stars drove themselves to shows.

"You're superstars!" Leahy exclaimed. "I would think like after the show there's a driver and it's like, 'Here's your driver, get in. You've had a hard day of work, we'll drive you with a full tank of gas.'"

The clip has since been deleted.

- Finn Balor, who has been known to mess with fans on social media, posted the tweet below apparently saying "bye bye" to his WWE Intercontinental Championship. He made a similar tweet after being dominated and beaten by Kane on RAW in October of 2017. Following the loss to Kane, Balor tweeted a photo of a tombstone with the word "BYE" on it.