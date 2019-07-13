WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley was interviewed on Fair Game about her WWE career. The interview took a surprising turn when Bayley revealed to host Kristine Leahy that WWE Superstars drive themselves while performing on the road. Leahy was shocked to hear about WWE's travel logistics when Bayley described WWE life on the road.

"It's not pretty," Bayley said. "It's hard. "The hardest part are the drives afterward, four hour drives, five hour drives. Sometimes it's in the sketchiest towns when there's literally nothing and you're afraid to you might run out of gas which does happen. It's gotten very close where I have to take the foot off the pedal..."

"You're driving yourself?," Leahy questioned. "You don't have a driver? You get a rental car?

"We drive ourselves," Bayley replied. "We get our own rental cars and we drive ourselves."

"You're superstars," Leahy explained. "I feel like after the show there's a driver and it's like, 'Here's your driver, get in. You've had a hard day of work, we'll drive you with a full tank of gas.'"

Bayley explained that WWE takes care of most things for superstars while also explaining the difficulties of arranging travel for numerous superstars five days a week.

"We do it five days a week so they can't do that thirty superstars five days a week," Bayley said. "They take care of us in most things. Things like this, we work around it."

Bayley added that despite the grueling travel life of a WWE superstar, the road has its perks. Bayley mentioned that superstars create authentic bonds with those fellow performers you travel with during the long drives.

"It's fun because you get to connect with whoever you travel with and its memories that you won't have with anybody else," Bayley said. "It becomes like a real brotherhood or sisterhood."

Bayley is currently scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a handicap match this Sunday at Extreme Rules.