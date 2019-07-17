As reported early last month, John Cena will be a part of the upcoming Fast & Furious 9 film that is scheduled to premiere on May 22, 2020.

Photos from the Fast 9 set that included Cena, Vin Diesel, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, and one co-star celebrating her birthday, Michelle Rodriguez, among others were posted to Instagram this week.

"Happy birthday, Michelle Rodriguez. #FastFurious," the official Fast & Furious Instagram account wrote. Followed by a "so much love" comment from co-star, Jordana Brewster.

Vin Diesel posted a picture in mid-discussion with Cena, writing the caption, "Day 16! Grateful, Blessed and Inspired." Diesel also had kind words to say about his fellow co-star, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, writing, "We all know the legacy Chris Bridges has created in the music industry... but what I am particularly proud of is his growth as an actor. It has been a pleasure to watch him turn Tej into a household name. His contributions don't stop there, when it comes to the World's saga... look how he embraces and welcomes our new cast member John Cena... grateful for both of them."

Fast & Furious 9 also stars Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Tyrese Gibson. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who starred in the previous four movies in the series, will not be returning for this installment.

You can see the full posts below:

As noted, Cena will also be a part of the upcoming film Playing With Fire alongside Keegan-Michael Key and John Leguizamo. The trailer for the film debuted earlier today and can be seen at this link.