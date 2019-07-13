Wrestling Inc. is live for tonight's AEW Fight for the Fallen at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Below is a photo at what the ring and stage setup looks like for tonight's event.
The Buy In gets started at 7:30 pm ET and the main card begins at 8:15 pm ET. The event will stream for free on B/R Live.
Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show.
Here's a look at the @AEWrestling #FightForTheFallen setup. @WIncRebel is sitting directly behind the hard cam, hope you're ready for some great shots! pic.twitter.com/MgOu5HNwWn— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) July 13, 2019