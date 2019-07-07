Impact Wrestling tweeted out a sneak peek of what tonight's Slammiversary XVII stage looks like at Gilley's Dallas in Dallas, Texas. The promotion also showed off the turnbuckle pads, along with a portion of what the ring looks like.

Be sure to join us for live coverage, beginning at 8 pm ET. Below is the announced card for the PPV, which is on FITE and traditional PPV.

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Brian Cage (c) vs. Michael Elgin

FOUR-WAY MONSTER'S BALL MATCH FOR IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung vs. Jessicka Havok

IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Rich Swann (c) vs. Johnny Impact

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) (c) vs. LAX vs. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz)

FIRST BLOOD MATCH

Killer Kross vs. Eddie Edwards

Moose vs. Rob Van Dam

Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard

TJP X-Division Open Challenge