Impact Wrestling tweeted out a sneak peek of what tonight's Slammiversary XVII stage looks like at Gilley's Dallas in Dallas, Texas. The promotion also showed off the turnbuckle pads, along with a portion of what the ring looks like.
Be sure to join us for live coverage, beginning at 8 pm ET. Below is the announced card for the PPV, which is on FITE and traditional PPV.
IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Brian Cage (c) vs. Michael Elgin
FOUR-WAY MONSTER'S BALL MATCH FOR IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung vs. Jessicka Havok
IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
Rich Swann (c) vs. Johnny Impact
IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) (c) vs. LAX vs. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz)
FIRST BLOOD MATCH
Killer Kross vs. Eddie Edwards
Moose vs. Rob Van Dam
Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard
TJP X-Division Open Challenge
Sneak peek at tonight's stage! #SLAMM17 pic.twitter.com/PXcQfL8hw5— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 7, 2019
Tonight's turnbuckle pads! #SLAMM17 pic.twitter.com/QZjRNQIGBk— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 7, 2019
We ready! #SLAMM17 pic.twitter.com/z3aZNbE9Cu— Jacob Krogh (@Crash_Idol) July 7, 2019