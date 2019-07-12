Former WWE performer Marc Copani, f.k.a Muhammad Hassan, has been named Principle of Fulton Junior High School. According to Oswego County Today, Copani will be taking over the duties for the upstate New York based school.

Copani, who has been involved with the Fulton City School Department since 2015, expressed excitement to help build a definitively solid bridge for middle school students entering into high school.

"From my vantage point, I've been able to see what many of our young men and women are lacking as they enter ninth grade," Copani said. "I'm eager to get started with my faculty and staff so we can work together to prepare junior high students for the transition to the high school, which ultimately will help prepare students for life after school."

Before officially beginning work under the title of principle, Copani spent time with students in order to solidify a familiarity with the students. Copani exhibited an eagerness to help students flourish both educationally and socially.

"It's going to be a lot of work, but I can't wait to be able to work with my staff to motivate students to be the best version of themselves," Copani said. "I would like to create an environment that not only focuses on learning at high levels, but also on developing the social skills that allow young men and women to be successful in the future."

Prior to his career in the educational school system, Copani worked in WWE where he was involved with feuds with WWE legends like John Cena, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker.

Larry L contributed to this article.