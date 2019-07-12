Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which will be airing on the Pursuit Channel, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel online. The event will begin at 10 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact.

Last Sunday, wrestling fans around the world witnessed one of the most intense, yet exhilarating pay-per-views that Impact Wrestling does ever summer, Slammiversary XVII. If you haven't seen Slammiversary you can go here to see the full results. With the aftermath of Slammiversary, a new set of questions arise. Will some of these feuds be officially over? Could we see new contenders for title opportunities for the Impact World Championship all the way to the Knockouts Championship? Tonight, fans will get to witness what exactly is next for the stars and Knockouts of Impact.

Don Callis and Josh Mathews welcomes fans to tonight's episode. This episode of Impact Wrestling will recap everything that happened at Slammiversary XVII, as well as interviews with several wrestling authority figures about these events. Tonight's main event will be a tripe threat Knockouts match with Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Madison Rayne.

The first match that is discussed is Moose vs. Rob Van Dam. Moose won the match via pinfall. Van Dam put up a good fight, but Moose used ever attack he has ever known to counter attack anything that Van Dam threw at him. Callis and Mathews also mention that Moose could possibly be in the Impact World Championship picture because of how successful he's been since signing with the company.

Next on the discussion board is the first blood match between Eddie Edwards and Killer Kross. For about a month or so, Kross taunted Edwards, especially after breaking Edwards companion, Kenny. Edwards went on the attack and asked to be forgiven for that. Kross didn't want Edwards to ask for forgiveness, instead he wanted Edwards to bring that darkness with him in their match at Slammiversary. Kross' attire at the pay-per-view event unveiled just how demonic Kross could become. Some say his face paint reminded them of wrestling legend Vampiro from back in the day, especially with the cross that was right in the center of his forehead. The match brought a lot of emotion, but Edwards succeeded and made Kross bleed.

Back from the break, Callis and Mathews introduce another wrestling figure to talk about his thoughts about the fatal four-way Monster's Ball for the Impact Knockouts Championship, the "Zombie Princess," Jimmy Jacobs

Jacobs' stated that he thought the match was out of this world, but thought that the best one that shined was the current Knockouts Champion, Taya Valkyrie. He beliefs that those who might not look like they can get in touch with their dark side are always the ones that surprise you, and that is what Valkyrie did to retain her title. Callis forwarded that thought and agreed that Valkyrie is a great champion and that her name should headline more often because of how powerful she can be in the ring.

Coming back from the break, the Impact Tag Teams Championships match is discussed. The Friday leading up to Slammiversary, The North shocked the Impact fans when they beat LAX at Bash at the Brewery and became the new champions. Because of that, the match became a triple threat as The North defended their titles against the Rascalz and LAX. So many flips and tricks were displayed in the match, but The North retained their titles.

Along with the recap footage that was shown, Impact officials also released a clip of what happened after the tag team championship match and the aggressive message that Konnan had for The North.

After the commercial break, the tag team match with Johnny Impact & Michael Elgin vs. Tommy Dreamer & The Great Muta from A Night You Can't Mist, courtesy of IMPACT Plus, is shown.



