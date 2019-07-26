Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which will be airing on the Pursuit Channel, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel online. The event will begin at 10 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact.

Last week, it was all about archenemies learning how to get along, as randomly selected tag team groups competed in the Mash-Up Tournament. The winners of the tournament will get a one-on-one match at Unbreakable, which is available to watch live on Impact Plus next Friday, August 2. Whoever wins the match will get a shot at the Impact World Championship against Brian Cage in the near future. To view the overall tournament and the winners from last week's recap, click here.

Tonight, every Superstar on Impact will be fighting for himself or herself. Rich Swann will be defending his X-Division Championship against Jake Crist. Brian Cage and Michael Elgin will duke it out in a vicious street fight match. Moose will be in action. Lastly, the new and improved Kiera Hogan will take on Jordynne Grace.

Josh Mathews welcomes fans to Impact Wrestling. The first match of the night is announced.

Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan

Before their match begins, Madison Rayne comes out to join Mathews and Don Callis on commentary. The bell rings and Graces lifts up Hogan and slams her to the opposite corner of the ring. Hogan now on the apron, Grace tries to go for a powerslam but Hogan counters it. Hogan goes back into the ring and goes for a suicide dive. Both women are down and the referee begins the count. Both women return back into the ring. Hogan goes for a pin and Grace kicks out at 2. Hogan pins Grace in the corner. Grace goes for a strong forearm on Hogan. Hogan counters back with two forearm hits. Grace lifts up Hogan as she tries to go to the second rope, and slams her to the mat. Hogan goes for a few chest chops. Grace comes back with a power lift. Grace goes for a running attack, and Hogan counters it with an elbow to the face. Hogan is now on the apron again and hits Grace. She goes back into the ring for three running dives on Grace. Hogan goes for the cover and Grace kicks out at 2.

Grace on the top rope slams belly down on Grace. Grace goes for the pin and Hogan kicks out at 2. Hogan superkicks Grace, and she rolls out of the ring. Hogan goes after her outside of the ring, and Grace lifts her again and slams her down. The referee begins the kick. Rayne threw Hogan back into the ring. Grace got Hogan in a waist lock, went for the suplex, and Hogan went to the ropes to break it. Grace bounced her off of the ropes and into a small package for the pin, which turned into a bridging small package for the win.

Winner: Jordynne Grace

Backstage: Brian Cage cuts a promo on Michael Elgin and reminds him that he has already beaten him once, and will do that again tonight, but this time break him in their main event street fight match.

Coming back from the break: Taya Valkyrie is talking nice to Rosemary, saying that she needs backup because Havok is still after her. Rosemary informs her that their contract is up and that she doesn't need to help her out anymore.

Next, Sami Callihan makes his way to the ring and takes a microphone and asks for Tessa Blanchard to come out to the ring.

Callihan says that he thought at first his match with Blanchard at Slammiversary was going to be a "cakewalk." He then goes on to say that she brought her A-game during that match and when they won last week during the Mash-Up Tournament. Callihan says he should be looked at as a hero, because he gave her an equality match. Callihan then tells Blanchard that he respects her. He puts his hand out for her to shake. They shake hands and then he smacks her on the bottom with his microphone. She reacts by giving him a magnum.