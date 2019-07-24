This past Monday night on RAW, Rob Van Dam appeared on the program for the first time since leaving the company in 2014. RVD showed up on the stage alongside "The Hurricane" Gregory Helms, and WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle and Sgt. Slaughter, during a match between Sami Zayn and Rey Mysterio. The group of Legends would ultimately prevent Sami from leaving the arena and losing the match by countout.

Speculation of RVD's appearance started early in the day on Monday, July 22nd when @Wrestlevotes revealed that RVD foam hands were being sold at the arena prior to RAW. That report was followed by another from PWInsider, revealing that RVD was backstage in Tampa and would definitely be appearing on the broadcast.

The report also noted that RVD was still a part of Impact Wrestling's roster, and the deal was only for the one episode of RAW. Van Dam has signed a contract with Impact that will keep him involved with the company through the Bound For Glory pay-per-view in late October.

Wrestling Inc. reached out directly to Impact Wrestling officials to inquire about this one-off appearance by RVD. Impact responded with, "RVD appeared on Raw with our blessing. We were approached about it and didn't see why we would have any problem with it."

Van Dam's most recent match with Impact was at their Slammiversary pay-per-view earlier this month, where he was defeated by Moose in a one-on-one bout. He's also had stints of teaming with ECW legend, Sabu, while working with Impact Wrestling.