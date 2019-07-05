Tomorrow is the kickoff for NJPW's G1 Climax 29 Those who are in the G1 tournament did a press conference, which Zack Sabre Jr's comments were already reported here.

Below are quotes from the press conference:

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada:

"G1 is here in Dallas! Hearing everybody's reactions today has me hyped for tomorrow. Tomorrow, we can show Okada versus Tanahashi to America, and show how hot the action is in the G1 Climax. I'm the New Japan Cup winner, and the IWGP Heavyweight Champion. I'm going to get on my way to the G1 trophy as well."

Hiroshi Tanahashi:

"Last year, I won the G1 Climax. This year, It's important to start with a win against Okada to do the same. I will win tomorrow, and just like that, win the tournament two years running."

Kota Ibushi:

"I'm Ibushi. I'm planning to do exactly what you think I will. I made the final last year, and this year, I'm going to win it. I'm not quitting, I'm not going away, I'm going to give it all I have."

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay:

"I'm not going to lie, I'm not great with public speaking and I'm used to doing this in front of Japanese reporters, so this makes me nervous! This is my first G1 and I'm probably the lightest person in this tournament, but I hear I'm having a hell of a year. I never said I'm going to be the best, I said I'm going to do my best. I'm the first person to ever do the New Japan Cup, Best of the Super Juniors and G1 in the same year. I now bear the responsibility of the junior heavyweight division. My heart is here, and I will fight as hard as I can with every bit of heart I have. The juniors belong on the main stage and I am going to show that. You guys will be with me every step of the way. I will make you proud, hold the G1 trophy with the title and main event in the Tokyo Dome. I'll be the king of both weight divisions."

Jay White:

"To be honest, I'm disappointed. Firstly that I have to be here in front of you, and second that I have to be in the G1 when I am already number one contender. It's a joke I have to be here, a joke I have to beat Goto again, and a joke that I have to prove myself again when I should be at the front of the line. So let's get through the stupid questions. My goal? Win it. Any other goals? No, the point is to win it. Thoughts on the other guys? No, it isn't about the 20 best, it's about the one best, that's me, and I'm the best, the others are just trying to get famous of my back. Thoughts on being in Dallas? I don't care, I'm not from here. But I think it's unfair that we're giving these undeserving Dallas fans this event, and holding the start of the G1 in this cesspit of a country."

KENTA:

"What's up Dallas? I'm so excited to be here and be part of G1. I came here to show the world who I am. I am f***ing KENTA. Tomorrow, I'm going to kick Ibushi's ass. See you tomorrow."

Tetsuya Naito:

"Hola, amigos. This year, just like the last few years, the G1 winner gets an IWGP title match contract. It's the quickest way for me to get what I want, which is to hold the Intercontinental and Heavyweight titles at the same time. So my motivation is high. But first things first, I will focus on the G1. How will this year's G1 Climax end? The answer, of course- Tranquilo! Assen na yo! See you in the arena tomorrow."



G1 Climax 29 will be taking place in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center.

