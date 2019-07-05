WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has a new podcast premiering soon. Lawler noted on Twitter that "The Jerry Show" will premiere some time in the next week or so. His co-host will be Sean Reedy of the "Booking Memphis with Jerry Jarrett" and "Memphis Memories with Randy Hales" podcasts.

Lawler tweeted on the new show, "A lotta people been asking what's happened to my podcast...well, it's coming back in about a week as, "THE JERRY SHOW" with my buddy, @SeanReedy16 ...See ya soon!"

It looks like Lawler's "Dinner with The King" podcast was done away with after it was discovered that former co-host Glenn Moore had scammed fans out of thousands of dollars, promising them commissioned art pieces by Lawler and merchandise on his website. Lawler issued a statement on the allegations today and said they will be working to make everything right. You can read our full report on the situation at this link.

Below is Lawler's tweet on the new podcast: