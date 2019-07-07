One of the more shocking moments at last month's AEW Fyter Fest was Cody taking an unprotected chairshot to the head at the hands of Shawn Spears. The result of the attack was Cody requiring 10 staples to close up the wound in the back of his head.

During the lead-up to the show, Cody had given his thoughts about Spears in an episode of Road to Fyter Fest, which looks to be the reason for Spears lashing out.

"He could potentially be a player/coach, eventually a coach," Cody said. "Great for the young guys, and he's a great hand. A utility guy, a good worker — not a star."

Earlier today, AEW announced Spears will have a sit down interview with Jim Ross to explain his actions. The interview will take place on the first episode of The Road to All Out.

All Out takes place on August 31 at the Sears Centre in Chicago, featuring Chris Jericho vs. Adam Page to determine the inaugural AEW World Champion, and Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley.