It looks likes John Cena was excited to introduce his new girlfriend, 29 year-old Shay Shariatzadeh, to his friends and co-workers backstage in WWE, as the couple was spotted together at the RAW Reunion show earlier this week. It has now been nearly four months since rumors began about a romance between Cena and the Avigilon product manager, Shay Shariatzadeh.

Sources at US Weekly report that, "[Cena] was introducing people to her by name. He had his arm around her and she was laughing. They looked like a really cute couple." John is already very much enamored with Shay, as the source added, "[Cena is] really into Shay and excited about their new relationship because she's really smart and easygoing."

Another report by HollywoodLife.com says that sources close to the situation have confirmed Shay as Cena's official girlfriend.

"They've been dating a few months. [Shay's] from Canada," Hollywood Life reported. The report indicates that things have even escalated, noting, "I think he already had her meet his family."

The RAW Reunion special was the first time John Cena appeared on WWE television since his performance as "The Dr. of Thuganomics" at WrestleMania 35 this past April. As noted, Cena reportedly left the RAW Reunion immediately after his segment with The Usos, Rikishi, The Revival, and D-Von Dudley concluded.

Cena has recently been in England filming "Fast & Furious 9" alongside Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, and many other stars. The film is set to release on May 22, 2020.