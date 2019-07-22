Originally reported yesterday, John Cena would not be at tonight's RAW Reunion in Tampa, Florida, but a new report by Post Wrestling is saying Cena will indeed be at the event.

It will be his first WWE TV appearance since WrestleMania 35, where Cena showed up as his "Doctor of Thuganomics" persona. No word on what his role will be on tonight's show.

For those who missed it, below is the updated listing of Legends, Hall of Famers and Superstars advertised for Monday's RAW Reunion special from the Amalie Arena in Tampa:

* Alicia Fox

* Alundra Blayze

* Booker T

* Candice Michelle

* Christian

* D-Von Dudley

* DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, "Road Dogg" BG James)

* Eric Bischoff

* Eve Torres

* Gerald Brisco

* Hulk Hogan

* Hurricane Helms

* Jillian Hall

* John Cena

* Jonathan Coachman

* Jerry Lawler

* Jimmy Hart

* Kaitlyn

* Kelly Kelly

* Kevin Nash

* Kurt Angle

* Lilian Garcia

* Mark Henry

* Maryse

* Melina

* Mick Foley

* Pat Patterson

* Ric Flair

* Rikishi

* Ron Simmons

* Santino Marella

* Scott Hall

* Sgt. Slaughter

* Shawn Michaels

* Sid Vicious

* Steve Austin

* Ted DiBiase Sr.

* The Boogeyman

* The Godfather