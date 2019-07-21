A huge list of names are set to return for this Monday's RAW Reunion in Tampa, Florida, but two that are not currently scheduled to be at the show are John Cena and The Rock, according to today's Wrestler Observer Radio. The exact reason for Cena's absence wasn't known, but it was speculated he's filming a movie at the moment.

Cena was asked earlier this week if he'd be at the show, and he was non-committal with his response.

"They say it's going to be one of the biggest RAWs of all time, and it's certainly memorable. Um...we'll see?" Cena answered, shrugging his shoulders and doing his trademark "You Can't See Me" gesture.

Dave Meltzer also noted WWE is looking to do another reunion show on October 4 when SmackDown moves to FOX, and presumed Cena would make an appearance for that show. For The Rock, WWE invited him, but he hasn't committed to showing up, nor did he turn WWE down. Rock is more "up in the air" right now for the October 4 show.