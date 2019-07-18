There are several notable names who have not been announced for next Monday's WWE RAW Reunion special from Tampa, including The Undertaker, The Rock and John Cena.

It's been reported that The Rock will not be there, and Taker seems possible as he has been on WWE TV recently, but he has not been announced. Cena has been in England filming the "Fast & Furious 9" but it looks like he's back in the United States as he just did an interview with Deco Drive in Florida.

As seen below, Cena was asked if he will be attending Monday's big RAW Reunion show at the Amalie Arena.

"They say it's going to be one of the biggest RAWs of all time, and it's certainly memorable. Um... we'll see?," Cena answered, shrugging his shoulders and doing his trademark "You Can't See Me" gesture.