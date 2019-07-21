- Above is the full match between John Cena and AJ Styles at SummeSlam 2016. Styles landed a phenomenal forearm to get the pinfall victory over Cena.

- As noted, Ember Moon will face Charlotte on this Tuesday's SmackDown. Last week, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley picked Moon to be her opponent at SummerSlam in Toronto on August 11. Yesterday, Moon had this to say to Charlotte.

"This Tuesday, for the first-time ever on SmackDown Live, I take on former Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair," Moon said. "And I know she underestimates me because I am the newbie at SmackDown Live, but there is a fire that rages inside of us that refuse to be extinguished. So, Charlotte, I know you call yourself 'The Queen,' but after Tuesday I'm going to call you a stepping stone on my way to SummerSlam and the SmackDown Women's Championship. See ya then."

- JBL posted photos of a project he's involved in that will bring a sports and education facility to Malawi. In the caption, he commented:

"Phase one complete! Proud to be associated with Bhubesi Pride in building this wonderful sports and education facility in Malawi. This barren land will be a Garden of Eden in a year. Already 900 kids in 11 schools are apart and we will have many, many times that number when finished. Classrooms, sports fields, this will change thousands of lives for decades."