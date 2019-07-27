- In advance of tonight's same-day coverage of New Japan Pro Wrestling: G1 Climax 29 Night 9 on AXS TV at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, here is a first look clip of the anticipated match between undefeated tournament competitors: Kazuchika Okada and KENTA. Below are the rest of the featured matches on tonight's show.

* Kota Ibushi vs. Lance Archer

* Bad Luck Fale vs. Will Ospreay

* EVIL vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. SANADA

* Kazuchika Okada vs. KENTA

- Night nine of the G1 Climax finished up earlier today (full results here) with Kazuchika Okada taking on KENTA in the main event. IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley is not in A Block with these two competitors, but he tweeted out a photo from the crowd as it looks like he's keeping a close eye on who he could potentially meet in the finals. Moxley is currently undefeated in NJPW.

- In the video below, AEW Backstage Interviewer Alicia Atout talked with Amber Nova, who last weekend became the first-ever IWE Women's Champion in Augusta, Georgia. Nova (who has previously made appearances in NXT and Impact Wrestling) spoke on what it meant to her to win the title, what she does outside of wrestling, and her Chevy.