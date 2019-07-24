- The WWE NXT Breakout Tournament continued on this week's NXT episode as Jordan Myles (ACH) defeated Angel Garza (Garza Jr.) to advance to the finals. Myles will now face the winner of Cameron Grimes vs. Bronson Reed, which will air next Wednesday. The finals are expected for the NXT "Takeover: Toronto II" event on August 10 during SummerSlam weekend.

Above is footage from the match and below is post-show video of Myles talking with Dennis Arnell. Myles was asked if he's mentally and physically ready for the finals.

"Perfectly speaking, no, because after the beating he put on me, I have to re-gather my thoughts, I have to re-focus on the finals because preparation is key. Now, if you ask me if I will be ready come the finals, the answer is yes, because no matter what you put in front of me I will deliver like the postman on Monday morning. And that is guaranteed because Jordan Myles goes the distance, and that Dennis, well, that's... super," Myles said.

- Besides Reed vs. Grimes in the Breakout semi-finals match, next Wednesday's NXT episode on the WWE Network will also feature Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong and Jaxson Ryker vs. Tyler Breeze.

- Damian Priest continued his undefeated streak by defeating Keith Lee in the hard-hitting main event of this week's NXT episode. You can see a few shots from the match below: