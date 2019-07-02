- As seen above, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics appeared in front of the crowd during a commercial break at last night's RAW in Dallas. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce came out to address The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane, defeating them in a non-title match at the WWE live event in Tokyo, Japan last week, earning a future title shot.

The IIconics blamed the loss on jet lag, dehydration and the language barrier in Japan. They also said Sane and Asuka will never take their titles from them. They were then interrupted by Lacey Evans coming out for her match with Natalya. There's no word yet on when The Kabuki Warriors vs. The IIconics will take place for the titles, but we should know more after tonight's SmackDown.

- The following matches have been announced locally for the WWE live event at the Jockey Club in Lima, Peru on Saturday, August 24:

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor vs. Ali vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss with Nikki Cross vs. Charlotte Flair

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. Heavy Machinery

* WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick vs. R-Truth

* Street Fight: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

* Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton

* Ali vs. Dolph Ziggler (should change due to Ali being in the IC Title match)

* Big E and Xavier Woods vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

* Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

* Kairi Sane and Asuka vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

- Karl Anderson took to Twitter today to issue a warning over The Club getting back together on last night's RAW. As we've noted, AJ Styles turned heel and attacked WWE United States Champion Ricochet after their main event title match. Styles, Anderson and Luke Gallows then destroyed Ricochet and stood tall together to end the show.

"Hope y'all are ready .. The handcuffs are off .. We're not taking any shi*% from anyone," Anderson wrote.

Gallows responded and wrote, "NONE...Welcome to the party"

You can see their full tweets along with last night's post-RAW warning from Styles below:

NONE...Welcome to the party ?????? https://t.co/3R47IXRv8b — Luke Gallows (@LukeGallowsWWE) July 2, 2019