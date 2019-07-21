Killer Kross is remaining professional with his relationship with Impact Wrestling even though he requested his release months ago. Outside of Impact, Kross is still wrestling on the indie scene and recently appeared at Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) where he took on Jon Moxley.

The match ended in a no contest and Kross talked about how it all came about when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"I decided to go looking around for the gentleman in my city of Las Vegas which happens to be his city as well," Kross said after referencing Moxley's video vignettes. "Eventually we met paths at the Natural Born Killer show and that was kind of a rap.

"Definitely not a rap on the last time as it's long from over. People got a taste of what it's gonna be like when we go mono-e-mono and we are planning to revisit this in the future."

Kross said their next encounter doesn't have to be in Vegas and he's open to do battle in America, Japan or Mexico.

Kross is affiliated with Impact while Moxley was with WWE and is now with AEW, so Kross revealed his relationship with Moxley before this confrontation.

"Nothing more than a, 'Hey, how are you?' All jest aside, I had a vision about five years ago to create the best presentation possible for Killer Kross. The main thing missing was a high budget and polished, commercialized, finished product. The casual viewer is used to a higher budget of quality so one of the hurdles I was trying to get over was improving my presentation. There was no way I was going to get that from the independents," said Kross.

He then discussed how he learned to film, edit and underscore things on his own. He also wanted to make himself digestible to a commercial audience so he launched a YouTube channel and then brought the conversation back to Moxley.

"So, when I saw Moxley put out that promo of him running through the wall and cops chasing him, I was like, 'Yes! This is what it needs to be.' We're pass the point of trying to fool people and they are an educated audience. The more that the industry tries to pretend that the audience is stupid, the more the audience is going to become an audience that watches to over-ridicule," stated Kross.

Kross added that he was shocked when no one responded to Moxley being loose with the own "on the hunt" videos. He was also surprised, but also flattered, at how many people thought Moxley was alluding to him with the hour glass in the video. That led to Kross creating his own video which got the attention of Moxley.

"I put that video out there and he saw it. He then reached out to me and said, 'Don't tell anybody. Let's just do this.' That's just how it kinda happened," revealed Kross.

Kross also talked about backstage interactions with Moxley and what it was like to work with him.

"It was absolutely awesome and we didn't have to discuss much. We both knew what we thought it needed to be that night and went out there and did it," said Kross. "It was the first time we ever worked and it was a breeze. It was aggressive when it needed to be and technical when it needed to be and I felt like we hit a home run.

"In terms of advice he had for me, he definitely told me that in confidence and it was super-flattering. I'll just keep that to myself as there's no point in putting that out there. But it was nice to be able to receive some wisdom as opposed to sitting under the tree of woe.

As to if there will be more confrontations between the two, Kross said there was no doubt, "100 percent; there's nowhere where we're not going to go with this and I think he feels the same as well. We've got a book that is open right now and that was just Chapter One. So, I'm very pumped for the future as it's long from over."

Killer Kross can be seen every Friday night at 10 pm EST on Pursuit and Twitch as part of Impact Wrestling. His confrontation with Jon Moxley at FSW's Natural Born Killers is now available for replay on FITE.tv.

Kross' full interview with Wrestling Inc was included as part of a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast.

