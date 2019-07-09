As noted, The New Day opened Monday's WWE SmackDown live event from Glens Falls, NY and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston announced that he would not be competing due to an injury. Big E and Xavier Woods then defeated The B Team while Kofi watched from ringside, tossing pancakes to fans in the crowd. Kofi did wrestle on Saturday and Sunday, picking up main event wins over Dolph Ziggler.

In an update, our correspondent in Glens Falls noted that Kofi said he was injured the night before, during the win over Ziggler in Binghamton, NY. Kofi added that he would be ready for Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, indicating just a minor injury.

Kofi is still scheduled to defend the WWE Title against Samoa Joe at Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Kofi is not featured in tonight's SmackDown preview, but he should be there for the final build with Joe. It's been rumored that a Ladder Match stipulation will be added to Joe vs. Kofi, but that hasn't been confirmed and an injury could prevent that from happening.