- Monday marked three years since Heavy Machinery became a tag team. Above is video of Tucker and Otis talking about the milestone while backstage at last night's WWE SmackDown. They also talk about remaining focused on the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. As noted, last night's pre-SmackDown dark match in Miami saw Tucker and Otis defeat The B Team.

- The following matches were announced for today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network:

* WWE UK Champion WALTER vs. Trent Seven

* Noam Dar vs. Kenny Williams

* NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm, Xia Brookside, Piper Niven vs. Kay Lee Ray, Jinny, Jazzy Gabert

- The following matches and segments have been announced for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* NXT Breakout Tournament Semifinal: Jordan Myles vs. Angel Garza

* Io Shirai vs. Kacy Catanzaro

* Damian Priest vs. Keith Lee

* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream appears

* Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Adam Cole will announce their stipulations for "Takeover: Toronto II"

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- As noted, Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is now official for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 11. Kofi took to Twitter last night and said he's been waiting for this match for a long time.

He wrote, "And after a decade, the truth officially comes out. I've been waiting for this match for a very long time. SummerSlam, it all finally comes full circle. I. Am. Ready. #SummerSlam #LFG"

You can see Kofi's full tweet below: