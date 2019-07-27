As seen in the video above, the current WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently took some time to speak with WFF about the hottest topics in today's world of pro wrestling. Among the subjects they discussed, Kingston expound on his thoughts regarding WWE's hiring of Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman as new Executive Directors of RAW and SmackDown respectively.

"This is amazing news, this is awesome news; I think everyone is going to benefit by having two of the greatest minds in the history of wrestling actually dictating storylines and developing characters," Kofi explained. "I think it's a bonus and it's a plus for everybody involved, for people on the roster who are looking to have character changes, people on the roster who are looking to have different rivalries, unique rivalries, etc. I think it's a great situation especially for the fans.

"I mean, you guys now get to realize and witness the results of these creative minds getting back into the business at the highest level," Kingston continued. "I think it's great, I really can't wait, and I'm really excited like everybody else to see exactly what is going to be brought to the table. And I'm looking forward to working with Eric Bischoff on the SmackDown brand."

One segment that seemed somewhat edgier and more violent than what had been shown in weeks prior was when Braun Strowman tackled Bobby Lashley through the RAW stage's LED screens earlier this month. Kofi hopes that more segments in WWE's future will carry the same level of intensity and unpredictability that Braun and Bobby's had.

"I'm not sure [if a new era is coming], man. It's probably out of my pay grade to classify what is 'PG' and what is not; all I know is that I think we are going out of our way to make sure that we entertain the people and draw fans in," Kofi said. "And I think that Braun and Bobby - that [rivalry and the set exploding] was awesome. That was so intense. I think that's what people are looking for, people are looking to see and looking to be entertained in different ways. And [the set exploding], beyond a shadow of a doubt, was different to say the least and definitely had a lot of eyes turned towards it. I think it was great. I think it was different, unique, and I'm looking to see what more we can do, how much more we can push the envelope."

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit WFF with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.