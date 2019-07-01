WWE dropped a bombshell last week when they announced that former WCW EVP Eric Bischoff and ECW owner Paul Heyman would be Executive Directors of Raw and SmackDown, respectively. WWE Hall of Famer and recent retiree Kurt Angle sat down with Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca on Busted Open Radio and discussed this major shakeup.

"The ratings have been pretty stagnant," Angle stated. "It just sounds like they want to give something a try and I do not blame them. The WWE right now, they are a publicly traded company that makes more money now, than they ever did before, that includes the Attitude Era."

Angle noted that while WWE is making more money than ever, Bischoff and Heyman may have their work cut out for them while writing PG TV.

"They (WWE) are making more money now because of TV deals, and these shows (international specials), WWE Network, merchandise, endorsements, the money just keeps coming in," Angle said. "They have shareholders, they want to make sure it's a family program and geared towards kids. The writing gets to be a little more difficult when you're trying to write PG all the time."

Angle has been busy since retiring. He stated he adopted a child from Bulgaria and has been sick for the last few weeks. Despite that, Angle discussed his behind the scenes role with the company, that he first discussed with Wrestling Inc. back in May.

"I'm producing, I'm behind the scenes, I started last month," Angle explained. "I'm slowly settling into a producer role. It's kinda cool, I never thought I would like it, I always thought I would step away from the business and be done. But I actually like helping guys out and it has given me a better understanding of the business. There is a lot more to it than what we do, going out there in the ring, you have to be creative. I never thought I would enjoy it, but I do."

