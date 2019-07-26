- Above is the latest YouTube vlog from Sammy Guevara, featuring the AEW star surprising his father after not seeing him for 4 years.

- We noted earlier this month how AEW released a video that showed MJF signing a new, multi-year contract with the company. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the contract is for 5 years. This was an extension to his original contract. MJF is also signed to a MLW contract.

- As noted, AEW was represented by Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Awesome Kong, Nyla Rose, Jungle Boy, Tony Khan, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Michael Nakazawa at the 2019 TV Critics Association summer press tour event in Los Angeles earlier this week. Rhodes, Kong, Rose and Jungle Boy participated in a panel, while the others spoke with TV Guide and participated in a photo shoot.

Below are more photos from the press event and the after party, including a photo of Kong and Rose with "The Fonz" Henry Winkler. You can also see the previous photos from TV Guide below: