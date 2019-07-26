- Above is the latest YouTube vlog from Sammy Guevara, featuring the AEW star surprising his father after not seeing him for 4 years.
- We noted earlier this month how AEW released a video that showed MJF signing a new, multi-year contract with the company. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the contract is for 5 years. This was an extension to his original contract. MJF is also signed to a MLW contract.
- As noted, AEW was represented by Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Awesome Kong, Nyla Rose, Jungle Boy, Tony Khan, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Michael Nakazawa at the 2019 TV Critics Association summer press tour event in Los Angeles earlier this week. Rhodes, Kong, Rose and Jungle Boy participated in a panel, while the others spoke with TV Guide and participated in a photo shoot.
Below are more photos from the press event and the after party, including a photo of Kong and Rose with "The Fonz" Henry Winkler. You can also see the previous photos from TV Guide below:
Going to the TCA event yesterday gave me the opportunity to tell @MannyJacinto how much my family loves Jason Mendoza and @nbcthegoodplace! Congrats, Manny! #SCU later!! pic.twitter.com/JvpgmLEEuz— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) July 26, 2019
The Young Bucks and @TaylorComedy #TCA19 After Party pic.twitter.com/GZcRaKhfDx— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 25, 2019
Awesome Kong and Nyla Rose with #theFonz Henry Winkler #TCA19 pic.twitter.com/27TUsVXJPD— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 25, 2019
#AEW Stars at the #TCA19 After Party pic.twitter.com/P4c1imqZQ4— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 25, 2019
#TCA19 realness today!!! #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/rsZy3ppRpB— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 25, 2019
This ain't no cookie cutter wrestling. This is pro wrestling! @AEWonTNT live weekly matches premiere October 2 on @tntdrama ????? #TCA19 @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/7raiz2tgCe— WarnerMedia (@WarnerMediaGrp) July 24, 2019
Thanks @TVGuide— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 24, 2019
AEW on TNT#TCA19 pic.twitter.com/s89pjnYK3Q
TNT's @AEWrestling promises a diverse alternative to WWE https://t.co/0WBfYXHye2 pic.twitter.com/cgYFmaIzxN— TV Guide (@TVGuide) July 24, 2019
Boy. Never thought I'd see the day. (via @TVGuideMagazine) pic.twitter.com/MXVPHjnw1K— The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) July 24, 2019
The originals. pic.twitter.com/0lS3PYVfIB— The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) July 24, 2019
The 3 Musketeers...? Thanks @TVGuideMagazine pic.twitter.com/QujF0QruPK— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 24, 2019