Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia spoke to DailyDDT about WWE's historic pay-per-view Evolution. Garcia, who worked for WWE as a ringside announcer on and off from 1999 to 2016, confessed she would 'love' to see the event return again. Garcia added that since the WWE women's roster have become a major staple on programming and can also further their legacy in new capacities.

"I would love to see it come back," Garcia said. "I think the women proved that they can hold a pay-per-view on their own, but if not, I don't think that's a bad thing either in the fact that the women are now present in every single pay-per-view. It's almost not even needed if it doesn't come back. Either way, I think it's going to be okay.

"I just think it was beautiful to do it and establish it that very first year just to make a statement and from there the company has continued to… I mean, think about it, the women main evented WrestleMania this year. That's the way you continue that. They've continued with the Money In The Bank matches, the ladder matches, Elimination Chamber, all those kind of matches that keep showing off the women's capabilities. I think it's great, and like I said, whether they have another one or not, I don't think that's a big deal."

During her successful run in WWE, Garcia had witnessed a crescendo of gradual development. The progress hit a new level at WWE's first ever all woman pay-per-view Evolution which Garcia returned for to announce. Garcia admitted she never foresaw an all woman's pay-per-view in the past, but witnessing Evolution solidified her happiness for the steps sports entertainment has taken in progressing towards a more equal culture.

"Well, [Evolution and WrestleMania] was incredible," Garcia said. "Obviously, I have been at WrestleMania for so many years and Evolution, but Evolution definitely did something to just put a stamp of approval. That's what I think felt so good to see that every match I was announcing, we were all like, 'Woah, this is really happening!' I never imagined an all-women's pay-per-view and I look back and go, 'Wow, how small-minded.' I don't know why I never imagined it, so when it got announced, I was blown away. When it happened, I thought to myself, 'Oh, this is so natural.'

"But that's our culture and I don't mean just America. I'm talking the world, but we're coming little by little where it's happening and now it's becoming a habit to see women competing or an all-women's pay-per-view. There would be times at ringside that I was the only one woman to come out the entire show. To see the evolution of that where no women were represented at all except for me to see the evolution of an all-women's pay-per-view, it hit me really hard like, 'Wow, this is incredible.'"

Speaking more specifically to the roster, Garcia shifted focus onto The Baddest Woman On The Planet, Ronda Rousey. Garcia admitted to 'loving' Rousey coming to WWE and respecting her decision to begin a family. However, Garcia remains dedicated to supporting the current roster of WWE women.

"I think the women are working so hard and doing so, so good," Garcia admitted. "I can't tell you whether [Rousey is] helping or not, I have no idea. I think it's cool that she came. I love that she came. I respect the fact that she now wants to raise a family and I know that the women that are there now are just focused on their absolute best and are killing it. Becky Lynch, Charlotte, all of them. So proud of them."

Garcia's last event with WWE was Evolution in October 2018. Garcia hosts her own podcast, Chasing Glory. She also announces for the Professional Fighters League MMA promotion.