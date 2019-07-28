WWE announced yesterday WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be joining WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler for a King's Court segment on this Tuesday's SmackDown. Stratus plugged the appearance on her Twitter, which was then retweeted by Mandy Rose, who responded, "Let's wrestle."

Zelina Vega then chimed in, writing to Rose, "You're such a star chaser." Rose was quick to respond, "Coming from the girl whose claim to fame is The Rock."

Vega then let Rose there's clear difference from working with old friends and randomly tweeting WWE Hall of Famers for their attention.

"Was it tho? Pretty sure I was here before the movie came out," Vegas replied. "And I mean, there is a difference between being long time friends and working with someone versus just tweeting HOFs hoping they'd see and care...but maybe that's why I'm in movies and you're tweeting for clout. Fight me."

Shortly after that, Vega posted a photo of herself with the caption, "This is what the best manager in WWE looks like...but my appetite for more is growing." Working as Andrade's manager since NXT, it's pretty clear Vega is looking to wrestle more.

