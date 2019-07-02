Last night on Raw, WWE shot a backstage segment with Mike and Maria Kanellis approaching Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. Maria challenged Lynch and Rollins, referring to Mike as "my bi--h" and saying that they wanted to face Becky and her "bi--h," which led to a mixed tag team match.

During the mixed tag match, Maria announced that she was pregnant. Maria took the mic and wondered how Mike got her pregnant because he wasn't man enough. Maria continued to berate Mike on the air before he tapped to Lynch's "Disarmher" finisher.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Maria is actually pregnant. That would be the explanation as to why she didn't compete inside the ring.

Prior to Monday's RAW, Mike had been wrestling on 205 Live. Both Mike and Maria recently signed new five-year deals with the company. The deal is reportedly worth $500,000 per year.