Private Party's Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen received a lot of online praise for their performances in the tag team match that took place on the AEW Fyter Fest pre-show this past Saturday night. As noted, they also received online props from announcer Jim Ross and Jon Moxley.

Matt Jackson noted on Twitter today he and brother Nick offered Private Party full-time AEW contracts as soon as they returned to the backstage area after Saturday's match. This was also mentioned on "Being The Elite" yesterday.

"Literally right when Private Party stepped back through the curtain after their match at #FyterFest, Nick & I offered them full time contracts. Star making performances like that deserve to be rewarded," Matt wrote.

Matt also plugged the upcoming match between Private Party and The Young Bucks at the House of Glory High Intensity 8 show on Friday, August 9 in New York City. HOG is the promotion and school owned by The Amazing Red, who trained Private Party.

"Now we get to wrestle them in their home company, for what could possibly be our final independent wrestling appearance," Matt added.

You can see Matt's tweets below: