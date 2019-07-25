- As seen above and below, B/R Live has released a few videos from the recent AEW Fight for the Fallen event. Above is the full match between Sonny Kiss and Peter Avalon, and below is video of the showdown between Aja Kong and Awesome Kong.

- We noted before that Jon Moxley will appear on stage for a discussion during the Starrcast III convention on Friday, August 30 from 8pm until 9:30pm. Moxley will be interviewed by AEW's Jim Ross on the Pro Wrestling Tees Main Stage. They will discuss Moxley's career and what he has planned for AEW, and the wrestling business as a whole.

The other AEW-related events at Starrcast III are also happening on the Pro Wrestling Tees Main Stage, and will stream in the FITE.TV package. The All Out weigh-ins will take place on Thursday, August 29 from 7pm until 8pm, Tony Schiavone's chat with Cody Rhodes will take place on Thursday from 8:30pm until 10pm, Dean Malenko's candid discussion will take place that Friday from 10am until 11:30am, Tony Schiavone's chat with the women of AEW will feature Brandi Rhodes, Allie, Britt Baker and Nyla Rose on Friday from noon until 1:30pm, and MJF's Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous one-man show will run that Friday from 4pm until 5:30pm.

- MJF continues to receive a ton of praise for his skills on the mic and in the ring. As seen below, the Checkers & Rally's restaurant chain gave the AEW star a big shout-out on Twitter this week.

"Just think of all the fries you could cook off of @The_MJF's heel heat," the chain wrote.

MJF responded and called them a mark. They thanked him and as seen below, the exchange included comments from Starrcast and the official account for the ToeJam & Earl video game:

