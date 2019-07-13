As reported last month, Alberto El Patron has started up his own wrestling promotion, Nacion Lucha Libre, and held its first event on Thursday.

A fight broke out in the crowd during a match involving MVP, La Parka, Alberto El Patron, and Apolo. While MVP and La Parka were brawling on the outside, they noticed the fight, stopped wrestling, and successfully broke up the altercation. You can check out what happened in the video below.

MVP also commented on what went down, writing in the caption.

"MVP fighting La Parka outside the ring. A brawl breaks out in the crowd. MVP: 'Jefe, there is a brawl in the crowd.' La Parka: 'Let's go look.' MVP and La Parka fight over the barricade into the crowd. Security from the building is nowhere in sight. MVP and La Parka break up the fight in the crowd. Apolo and Del Rio fight their way over, but MVP and La Parka have broken up the fight. MVP and La Parka resume fighting each other back over the barricade and into the ring. Del Rio and Apolo do the same. Fight is over. Match resumes. Professionals!"