WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will face Natalya at SummerSlam on August 11 in Toronto. On this past week's RAW, Lynch was a guest on "A Moment of Bliss," but Natalya quickly interrupted the segment, which led to a brawl between the two Superstars.

On Twitter the taunting continued with Lynch posting a video that included the times Natalya has attacked her from behind.

"Nearly time to pay your debts, Nattie, you snake. #TheManNeverForgets," Lynch wrote.

Natalya retweeted the video and reminded who taught who in NXT, noting she smarted up Lynch and wanted a thank you in return.

"Becky, I gave you a lesson," Natalya wrote on Twitter. "How things work in WWE. You were a spoon fed [in] NXT, darling. You should thank me for smartening you up. In fact, there probably isn't 'The Man' without this beating. So, you are welcome. Get ready to pay me back with the RAW Women's title."

As noted, at last weekend's San Diego Comic Con, Lynch let it be known she was going to "beat the bejesus" out of Natalya at the upcoming PPV.