- Above is new video of The Singh Brothers interrupting Sarah Schreiber's backstage interview with The Brian Kendrick ahead of tonight's WWE 205 Live episode. Kendrick turns down their Boscar Lifetime Achievement Award, and then challenges either of them to a match.

- WWE has just announced Xavier Woods vs. Otis vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat for tonight's SmackDown. Below is the updated line-up for tonight's blue brand show:

* Aleister Black's Extreme Rules opponent will be announced

* Tag Team Summit with The New Day, Heavy Machinery and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan

* Daniel Bryan vs. Otis vs. Xavier Woods

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match

* Carmella vs. Nikki Cross

Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET by clicking here.

- Below is a new promo for Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules main event, the Winners Take All Extreme Rules match with Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins: