- Above is the latest WWE Playlist episode, featuring a look at some of WWE's real-life comic book Superstars.

- WWE filed to trademark "Shorty G" and "Smackville" on Wednesday. Smackville is the name of the WWE Network special that airs next Saturday from Nashville, featuring a musical performance by Elias, Finn Balor vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and a Triple Threat for the WWE Title with Samoa Joe vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. champion Kofi Kingston.

There's no word yet on what "Shorty G" is for, but WWE filed the following use description with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

- Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title belt to the England Cricket team for winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

"An incredible tournament, an awe-inspiring final, and a team of worthy champions. Congratulations to @EnglandCricket for winning the ICC Men's @CricketWorldCup 2019! This custom @WWE Championship is YOURS! @WWEUK," Triple H tweeted today.

You can see the custom title below: