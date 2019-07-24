Last night's WWE SmackDown from the American Airlines Arena in Miami was the first SmackDown taping for new blue brand Executive Director Eric Bischoff.

According to PWInsider, Bischoff reportedly sat in on production meetings and was seen spending a lot of time with members of the WWE creative team, but there was no real change to the normal SmackDown TV taping process past that. It was also noted that everyone is taking their time with Bischoff's transition, so he will be able to familiarize himself with the way everything runs.

Bischoff, who appeared on Monday's RAW for the RAW Reunion special, visited WWE HQ in Stamford, CT last week and said that his official start date was this past Monday. He spoke about the new gig during his recent 83 Weeks podcast.

"Honestly, I hate to keep talking about it because it's redundant and I've said it a thousand times to myself and to others over the past couple of weeks, but it's still surreal to me in many respects," Bischoff said. "Even more so just walking around the offices and getting my own office; it's surreal. And you know what, I've got to say this... As excited as I've been with different opportunities in my life, I've never been as excited as I am now. I feel like a kid again. It's so cool. I'm so excited about this opportunity and the people that I get to work with."