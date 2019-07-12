- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes video of Jordan Myles (ACH) working the recent WWE NXT Road Trip live event tour of Texas, where he's from. Myles visits The Alamo, talks about his friends and family watching him at the shows, and more.

- As noted, WWE and Quibi are partnering for a new "Fight Like a Girl" series that will see Stephanie McMahon pair a female WWE Superstar with a young woman who is struggling with a personal issue, to help the trainee overcome their obstacles. Filming will take place at the WWE Performance Center. Casting is now open for the project. Details are in the WWE announcement and the tweet below:

- Nia Jax continue to train for her WWE ring return after undergoing double ACL surgery two months ago. She posted the following gym clip yesterday and wrote, "Been busy working. 310 pounds for reps. 2 and a half months post double ACL surgery."