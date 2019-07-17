- Despite going public with their relationship several months ago, Nikki Bella and her former Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev have made their relationship official today with a new music video on The Bella Twins' YouTube channel. As seen above, Nikki and Artem dance to Rita Ora's "Let You Love Me" single.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm ET on the WWE Network will feature Jinny vs. Xia Brookside, plus Kassius Ohno vs. Mark Andrews in the main event. There will also be a segment with NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm sending a special message to her next challenger, Kay Lee Ray.

- The following matches and segments were taped for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* Matt Riddle vs. Arturo Ruas

* Kushida vs. Apollo Crews

* NXT Breakout Tournament First Round: Bronson Reed vs. Dexter Lumis

* Adam Cole defends the NXT Title

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits appear

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- As noted, Ember Moon vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is now official for WWE SummerSlam. Seen below, Moon took to Twitter after the announcement and said she never thought this moment of happiness would come.

She wrote, "A moment of happiness... I never thought it would happen. A CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH AT SUMMERSLAM"